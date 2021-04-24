Politics New Vietnamese leaders receive more congratulations Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has sent a letter of congratulations to Nguyen Phu Trong over his re-election to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, China hold 7th defence strategy dialogue Vietnam and China held their seventh defence strategy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level in Dongxing city in the Chinese province of Guangxi on April 23.

Politics Foreign parliament leaders congratulate new NA Chairman Parliament leaders of foreign countries continued to send letters of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue.