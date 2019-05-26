A troupe from Hai Phong takes part in the event (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The ASEAN Music Festival 2019 opened at the Hai Phong Opera House in the northern city of Hai Phong on the night of May 25.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Khanh Hai said this cultural event looks to ratchet up international cooperation in arts and culture between Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.



Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee Le Khac Nam stressed that the hosting of this festival will allow Hai Phong to expand its external partnership, while preserving its distinctive cultural values.



More than 60 artists from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will perform, alongside four Vietnamese troupes with 100 members representing different regions of the country.



The event offers a chance for Vietnamese artists to introduce the country's unique musical values to the world and to meet and learn from their regional peers.



Performances will include dancing, choir singing, orchestras and singing in both traditional and contemporary styles.



Apart from performances at the Hai Phong Opera House, the troupes will perform at outdoor stages in front of the public.



The festival is organised by the Department of Performing Arts, the Hai Phong, Department of Culture and Sports and related agencies.



It will last until May 31.-VNA