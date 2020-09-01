ASEAN prepares MRAs for automobiles, construction materials
An automobile assemble factory in Hai Duong (Source: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – ASEAN plans to sign a pact on mutual recognition arrangements (MRAs) for automobiles and building and construction materials in September with the aim of reducing production costs and fostering trade among members.
Thai Vice Minister of Commerce Sansern Samalapa said that despite the COVID-19 crisis, ASEAN member states continue working closely on MRAs for automobiles and parts, as well as for building and construction materials.
Once effective, the pact will help reduce production costs and ease the export and import of automotive products and construction materials among members, he said.
Through MRAs, products that are tested and certified before export can enter the importing country directly without having to undergo similar conformity assessment procedures in the destination.
Previously ASEAN countries agreed on MRAs for processed food and electrical and electronics products./.