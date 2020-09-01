ASEAN Winner of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2020 announced Dr. Chan Yoke Fun from Malaysia was announced as the winner of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2020 on August 31 and received an cash award of 20,000 USD.

World Egyptian newspaper highlights Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements Egypt’s leading online newspaper Al-Ahram on August 31 ran a story by Kamal Gaballa highlighting socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained during the national development.

ASEAN Virtual consultation looks into ASEAN Identity Narrative The ASEAN Secretariat held an online cross-sectoral and cross-pillar consultation on the Narrative of ASEAN Identity on August 31.

World Thai economy improves in July: central bank The economy of Thailand improved in July thanks to public spending and an easing of coronavirus containment measures, according to the Bank of Thailand (BoT).