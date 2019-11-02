ASEAN releases reports on economic integration in 2019
The ASEAN Secretariat on November 1 released the sixth issue of the ASEAN Economic Integration Brief (AEIB), and the ASEAN Integration Report (AIR) 2019, in time for the 35th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.
Illustrative photo (Photo: aseanbriefing.com)
The AEIB’s sixth issue highlights two thematic articles. In the special feature article, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit, Chair of the ASEAN Economic Ministers, underlines key progress and achievements of the ASEAN Economic Community agenda during the Thailand’s 2019 ASEAN Chairmanship.
The second article, co-authored by Don Campbell and Su Ge, Co-Chairs of the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, highlights ASEAN’s contribution in shaping the integration process in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the importance of ASEAN’s continuous commitment towards integration amidst today’s uncertainties.
As regular features, the issue also presents an overview of the regional economic outlook, a summary of the latest updates and progress of the ASEAN Economic Community, and the latest ASEAN statistics.
Meanwhile, the AIR 2019 provides a comprehensive assessment of progress and achievements in ASEAN economic integration since the adoption of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Blueprint 2025 in 2015.
The report opens with an analysis of ASEAN’s macroeconomic landscape in recent years, followed by a comprehensive assessment of progress and achievements of ASEAN economic integration since 2016 in the context of the AEC Blueprint 2025. It also presents a thematic chapter on the fourth industrial revolution, one of the most important megatrends in ASEAN.
The AIR 2019 highlights that, four years into the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025, ASEAN continues to make progress towards achieving its vision for AEC 2025 – one that is highly integrated and cohesive; competitive, innovative, and dynamic. The AEC 2025 also aims to achieve enhanced connectivity and sectoral cooperation; and becomes a more resilient, inclusive, and people-oriented, people-centred community that is integrated with the global economy.
The ASEAN Integration Report is a flagship publication of the ASEAN Integration Monitoring Directorate of the ASEAN Secretariat and is published periodically. The inaugural issue was released in November 2015, ahead of the official launching of the AEC./.