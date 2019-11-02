ASEAN ASEAN debuts sustainable development research centre in Thailand The ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue (ACSDSD) will be launched at the opening ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit held in Thailand on November 3.

ASEAN ASEAN optimistic about finalisation of RCEP The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its six trading partners remain optimistic about making a breakthrough on the long-delayed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

World ASEAN Economic Community Council holds 18th meeting in Thailand The 18th ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting took place in the Thai province of Nonthaburi on October 31 to prepare for the 35th ASEAN Summit slated for the next few days.

Videos Dance festival Xposition ‘O’ comes to HCMC for first time The Xposition ‘O’ Contemporary Dance Fiesta will for the first time take place at Soul Live Project Complex in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City from October 31 to November 2.