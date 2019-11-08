ASEAN, RoK to establish joint cinematography organisation
A joint cinematography organisation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) is expected to be established next year.
At the ASEAN-RoK roundtable (Source: en.yna.co.kr)
The Korea Film Council (KOFIC) held a roundtable for the launch of the organisation in the RoK’s Busan city on November 6-7, with the participation of representatives from the 10 ASEAN member countries.
The organisation aims to serve the development of the film industry in Asia, covering production, training and distribution of works.
The ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, to take place in late November, is also scheduled to touch upon the formation of the organisation./.