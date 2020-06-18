Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh told the conference that, as ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has worked closely with member countries in tackling COVID-19.

The foreign ministers revealed they will further exchange views on best practices and lessons learned in countering the pandemic, as well as discuss ways to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and strengthening the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership for long-term cooperation./.

VNA