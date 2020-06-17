Russia will actively support Vietnam to play its role as the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo: VNA)



Moscow (VNA) – Russia will actively support Vietnam to play its role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Russia at a press conference informing the outcomes of the online Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 on June 17.

He said Russia highly values its relations with Vietnam, adding that this is a strategic partnership based on the solid foundation of the bilateral solidarity for many decades, including the period when Vietnam fought for independence, freedom, and national reunification.



Russia recognises Vietnam’s efforts in enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership as announced within the framework of the Russia-ASEAN relations, the official went on.



He added that Russia is actively preparing for the upcoming East Asia Summit to be held in Hanoi in November 2020.

Russia has defined strategic partnership with ASEAN with Vietnam playing a leading role in this relationship, he said, adding that Russia will rely on Vietnam as well as other countries to further promote this win-win partnership.



As Vietnam was the first ASEAN country to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU), there would be a lot of good prospects for cooperation with Russia, the official said./.