The British pilot - Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient - has experienced a miraculous recovery. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has gone 62 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases reported as of 6pm on June 17, keeping the total infections in the country at 335, with no fatalities, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



Among the infections are 195 imported cases, who were put under quarantine upon arrival.



The number of patients given the all clear totals 325, or 97 percent.



Some 7,250 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and home.



Of the 10 confirmed cases receiving treatment, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.



The British pilot known as Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient has experienced a miraculous recovery.



His lungs have recovered 90 percent, while his kidneys, heart, liver, and pancreatic enzymes are back to normal. He can also move his hands and use a mobile phone.



According to Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment at the Ministry of Health, the patient no longer needs a lung transplant./.