World RCEP shows regional strong commitment to liberal trade: IMF The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) sends a very powerful message of the region's commitment to open and liberal trade, an official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

World Cambodia imposes two-week lockdown on Phnom Penh Phnom Penh capital of Cambodia has been placed under a lockdown for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the country at the end of last year.

World Singapore calls for India’s reassessment of regional trade pacts Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has said that he hopes India will “reassess” its stand on regional trading agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact that it withdrew from, “The Hindu” of India reported in April 14.

World UK’s newspaper highlights Vietnam’s development strides Vietnam is now increasingly emerging as a regional middle power, especially in the global supply chain and development of 5G technology, according to an article published by the UK’s website strifeblog.org on April 13.