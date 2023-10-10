World Indonesia strives to curb increasing rice prices Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that the Government is increasing the rice supply in the domestic market to curb consumer prices affected by the rise in unhusked rice prices.

ASEAN Leaked PhiHealth data “staggering”: Philippine authorities The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has issued a warning and advised its clients to be cautious and safeguard their personal data to avoid the risk of data breaches by hackers.

World Myanmar: Thousands of people evacuated due to floods Myanmar authorities had to evacuate thousands of people after heavy rainfall-triggered floods hit the southern Bago region on October 8.

ASEAN ASEAN shares resources, information to mitigate natural disasters ASEAN member states have agreed to issue the Ha Long declaration on early action in ASEAN disaster management, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep has unveiled.