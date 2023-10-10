ASEAN Secretariat, Indonesia, Brazil boost collaboration
ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn on October 9 joined Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira in the trilateral meeting involving ASEAN Chair Indonesia, Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN Brazil, and the ASEAN Secretariat.
ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn (R), Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (C) and Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Jakarta (VNA) – ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn on October 9 joined Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira in the trilateral meeting involving ASEAN Chair Indonesia, Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN Brazil, and the ASEAN Secretariat.
Participants exchanged views on ongoing efforts to advance ASEAN-Brazil relations, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, such as renewable energy, agriculture, and the promotion of business-to-business contacts.
Speaking at the event, Retno Marsudi said that with Brazil becoming one of the newest ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue partners, the basis of dialogue and synergy in ASEAN – Brazil partnership can be further strengthened.
ASEAN always opens its door for collaboration with all countries, she said, believing that Brazil, one of the key countries in Latin America, and ASEAN share the same view on the necessity to develop an inclusive regional architecture.
But to make a lasting impact, any cooperation framework must bring direct benefits to the people, she stressed./.