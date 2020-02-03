Moscow (VNA) – ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow on February 3.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Chairman of the ASEAN Moscow Committee Ngo Duc Manh also attended the talks.



Lavrov described ASEAN as one of the most influential and successful regional organisations, and affirmed ASEAN’s core role in the Asia-Pacific.



He stressed that ASEAN is one of the important priorities of Russia’s external policy.



Speaking highly of the work by the ASEAN Secretariat over the past years, he expressed his belief that both sides will actively work together on regional and global issues impacting basic interests of Russia and ASEAN member states, including the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, trans-national crimes, weapon control and information safety, at the United Nations and other international forums.



Russia is attentive to Southeast Asia and developments in regional integration process, he said, adding that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and ASEAN will create a driving force for the Russia – ASEAN strategic partnership in various areas.



Lim, for his part, said ASEAN- Russia ties have been growing since the upgrade of their ties to strategic partnership level.



He hailed Russia for playing an active role in mechanisms led by ASEAN, such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Regional Forum and the East Asia Summit, and hoped that Moscow will continue striving for the sake of regional peace, stability and security.



According to him, the Russia – ASEAN Action Plan for the 2016-2020 period has seen progress and the one for the next period will afford both sides a chance to strengthen links in disaster control and security issues.



The ASEAN official informed his host of the outcomes of his talks with new Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), during which they expressed determination to launch the action plan mentioned in the Memorandum of Understanding on economic cooperation signed between ASEAN and the EAEU in 2018.



At the talks, the two sides also discussed regional and global issues of shared concern./.

VNA