Society ASEAN forum discusses quality culture in higher education institutions More than 250 delegates, from over 150 higher education institutions of 15 countries in the region and around the world, discussed quality culture in higher education institutions at the ASEAN-Quality Assurance Forum 2019 which opened in Hanoi on November 7.

World ASEAN charity fair 2019 opens in Indonesia The ASEAN Women’s Circle (AWC) officially launched the annual ASEAN Charity Bazaar in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 7 under the support of the ASEAN Secretariat.

ASEAN RCEP signing postponed to 2020 Leaders of 16 Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, China, and India, on November 4 issued a joint statement on the postponing of the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to 2020 instead of 2019 as scheduled.

Politics Chairmanship to help Vietnam affirm stature in ASEAN The chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.