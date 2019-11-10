Ceremony welcomes ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit
Korean President Moon Jae-in (Source: Yonhap/VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – A ceremony to welcome the upcoming ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit was held in the southeastern port city of Busan on November 10, luring the participation of around 10,000 people.
Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha and Mayor of Busan city Oh Keo-don attended the event, which aims to attract the attention of Korean people to the diplomatic event.
The commemorative summit will be organised on November 25 and 26, while the Mekong-RoK Summit will take place on November 27.
This is the largest diplomatic event held in the country since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017.
The commemorative summit takes place at a time when the RoK is promoting relations with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
According to President Moon’s New Southern Policy, the Korean government looks to upgrade its strategic partnership with ASEAN as part of its efforts to diversify diplomatic ties./.