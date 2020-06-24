At the conference, ministers of ASEAN member countries spoke highly of implementation of the overall plan on building ASEAN socio-political community 2025, adding that cooperation among the countries has been bolstered in various aspects, including national defense, anti-terrorism, fighting transnational crimes, border management, etc.

They pledged to continue conducting the plan to maintain regional peace, security and stability as well as affirming the central role of ASEAN.

They also agreed on a mid-term review of the overall plan on building ASEAN socio-political community 2025 to improve its implementation as well as to make necessary amendments to the plan./.

VNA