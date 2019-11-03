Politics PM attends 22nd ASEAN-China Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit in Bangkok on November 3.

World Leaders highlight progress in ASEAN-India strategic partnership Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shared other leaders’ view on the progress in the ASEAN-India strategic partnership at a summit between the two sides in Bangkok on November 3 morning.

World Number of foreign tourists to Indonesia declines The number of foreign tourists to Indonesia reached only 1.4 million in September, down 10.10 percent from the previous month, according to Statistics Indonesia.