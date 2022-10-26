ASEAN Thailand allows foreigners to own land Thailand’s cabinet on October 25 approved the Interior Ministry's proposal to allow foreigners to hold land ownership of up to one rai (roughly 0.16 hectares) for residential purposes.

ASEAN ASEAN Week opens in Turkey A week of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off in Ankara capital of Turkey on October 25.

ASEAN Cambodia, Singapore sign MoU on clean energy cooperation Cambodia and Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on clean energy cooperation, according to Cambodian Minister for Mines and Energy Suy Sem.