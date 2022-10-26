ASEAN supports disaster victims in Venezuela
Diplomats representing countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have supported victims affected by heavy rain in the central region of Venezuela, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced on October 25.
Volunteers transfer clothes to support people affected by landslides in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 10, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
In its announcement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated that donations had been handed over to Capaya Rodríguez, Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Relations for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania.
Rodríguez thanked ASEAN diplomats for their support, saying the donations will help share the difficulties facing people affected by landslides in Las Tejerías and El Castaño in the central state of Aragua, as well as those in the capital of Caracas, where 12 houses collapsed on October 24 and 60 others are at risk of collapse.
Rodríguez, representatives of ASEAN member states and the Association of Venezuelan Shrimp Producers (Asoproco) on October 25 also agreed to strengthen economic and tourism ties between the Caribbean country and ASEAN, the ministry said./.