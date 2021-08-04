Participating countries welcomed the recent cooperation progress despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN and the US agreed to continue giving priority to the pandemic response and supporting sustainable recovery, focusing on stronger cooperation in trade, investment, digital transformation, and energy and via the US-funded development cooperation programmes for the region, among others.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son welcomed the US’s extensive and intensive cooperation with ASEAN, stressing the country’s important role in global efforts against COVID-19 and climate change.

At the end of the event, part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings, Indonesia officially assumed the role as coordinator of ASEAN - US relations for the 2021 - 2024 period./.

VNA