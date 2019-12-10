World Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang The 7th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF-7) was opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 6, gathering over 90 governmental officials and scholars from ten ASEAN nations and eight ASEAN Dialogue Partners.

Politics Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.