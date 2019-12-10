ASEAN’s culture promoted in Mexico
Indonesian Ambassador to Mexico Cheppy Tri Prakoso Wartono speaks at the event (Source: VNA)
Mexico (VNA) - The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) has hosted a bazaar to promote culture of the bloc’s member countries in Mexico.
In his speech, Indonesian Ambassador to Mexico Cheppy Tri Prakoso Wartono, who is rotating chair of the ACMC comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it aims to further enhance intra-bloc solidarity and the ASEAN-Mexico friendship.
The bazaar is hoped to help Mexican people get an insight into ASEAN member nations’ culture, he added.
The diplomat also stressed the need to expand all-around relations, especially economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and cultural exchange between ASEAN and Mexico.
The organizers said all proceeds of the event will be donated to a local charity centre.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) now groups 10 member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.