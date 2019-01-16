Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (second from left) attends the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)



The Asian Cultural Council (ACC) was officially launched in Siem Reap, Cambodia on January 15 with a view to promoting mutual understanding, solidarity, cultural exchanges, and cooperation among countries in the region.Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen presided over the colourful launching ceremony which saw the participation of delegates from 20 Asian countries and several organisations in Africa, America, and Europe.Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the event, as she was in Siem Reap to attend the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27).Earlier the same day, the council conducted its first meeting to discuss a global declaration on Asian identity, the connection between cultural promotion and sustainable development, the application of technology for cohesion of civilizations, and the building of an Asian community for a common goal.The council established a Secretariat and elected the Cambodian Prime Minister as the honorary Founding Chairman of the ACC.ACC is a member of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).The establishment of the ACC was initiated by Cambodia, China, Nepal and Russia at the 28th session of the ICAPP Standing Committee in July 2017.-VNA