Culture - Sports Vietnam still tops SEA Games medal standings on May 11 Eight more gold medals won on May 11 consolidated Vietnam’s top position on the medal standings at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia, with 57 golds.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s “Golden Faces” at SEA Games 32 Vietnam further picks up medals in sports where it holds strengths. It has added to its tally with record or first time medals at SEA Games 32.