Asian Cup Qatar 2023 final draw: Vietnam in tough group
Vietnam have drawn into Group D of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 together with strong rivals, including Japan, Iraq and Indonesia.
The drawing results were announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 11.
The 24 participating teams in the Asian Cup have been divided into six groups competing in a round-robin format. The first- and second-place teams of each group, together with the four best-performing third-placed teams will enter the round of 16.
Falling into a group with strong teams like Japan and Iraq forces Vietnam to consider the possibility of advancing to the next round as one of the best-performing third-placed teams.
The tournament is set to be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024./.