Asia-Pacific regional conference on early childhood opens in Hanoi
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam attended the opening of the ninth Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Early Childhood, the first of its kind held in Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 4.
Themed “Working across sectors to promote nurturing and sustainable environments for young children”, the event was co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Asia-Pacific Regional Network for Early Childhood, with over 500 delegates from 35 countries and territories taking part.
The three-day conference aims to raise awareness among policymakers and practitioners of the substantial threats to children’s present and future environments, as well as opportunities to protect these environments.
Delegates will share experience in multi-sectoral models and programmes to mitigate the impact of toxic environment on children, promote a nurturing environment for them and increase multi-sectoral partnership in the field.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy PM Dam said laws and policies of countries, including Vietnam, always give priority to children.
He called for joint work between the State, organisations, business community and families to raise awareness among parents and future parents of the responsibility and necessary skills to give birth to and raise children.
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said the conference took place at a time when the world is marking the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Vietnam hopes to learn from international friends’ experiences to better enforce rights of the child and take effective measures in child work, he said, adding that the event marks an important step in the implementation of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially Target 4.2.
Participants will hold working sessions with Vietnamese departments and agencies to share experience in laws and programme for children, extensively discuss environment’s threats to the health and development of children, and solutions to them. Besides, they will discuss countries’ responsibilities for issuing legal framework, multilateral strategies and policies on comprehensive child development./.