Can Tho city, JICA look into agricultural cooperation Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a meeting with a delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 4 to discuss agricultural cooperation programmes and promote Japanese investment in the city.

Vietnam – Germany strategic management group convenes fifth meeting Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam – Germany Strategic Management Group in Hanoi on December 4.

Vietnam on way to end AIDS pandemic in 2030 A conference was held in Hanoi on December 4 to look back on 20 years of HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam.

Seminar popularises ASEAN in Czech Republic A seminar, themed "ASEAN's Economic Powerhouse amid Strategic Power Balance and Diversity", took place at the University of Economics in Prague on December 3.