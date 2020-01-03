At least four dead in Cambodia’s building collapse
At least four dead in Cambodia’s building collapse. (Photo: Fresh News)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Rescuers have pulled out 19 victims, including four dead people, from the rubble of a building collapse in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodia, as of January 3 night.
At least 16 other people were injured in the accident.
The province’s police chief Pen Dara said about 20 – 30 people were believed to be trapped under the rubble after a 7-storey building under construction collapsed at around 16:30.
Local media reported Prime Minister Hun Sen went to the scene and instructed the rescue operation./.