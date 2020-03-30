At least one person killed in attack on mine office in Indonesia's Papua
Attackers shot dead a New Zealand man and wounded six other people at an office of the Indonesian arm of mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc on March 30, according to local police.
Trucks are parked at the open-pit mine of PT Freeport’s Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the easten region of Papua, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters)
The gunmen opened fire at around 2pm (local time) at the office in the city of Timika in Indonesia's Papua province, the company PT Freeport Indonesia said in a statement.
The company said one staff member was killed and six other people wounded, two of them seriously.
Workers had been evacuated from the office in the city's Kuala Kencana district and from the surrounding area, it added.
Conditions are being monitored and so far there is no direct impact on mining operations, according to Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama./.