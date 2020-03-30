World Thai military hospitals told to prepare to take in Covid-19 patients Military hospitals and field hospitals run by the military of Thailand have been told to prepare to take in Covid-19 patients as the number of infections in Thailand continues to rise, local media reported.

World Thailand imposes lockdown on Phuket island over COVID-19 fears The administration of Phuket, an island province of Thailand, has banned people and vehicles from leaving and entering the popular tourist destination to contain the spread of COVID-19.

World Cambodia reports 107 COVID-19 infection cases The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 30 morning confirmed four more COVID-19 infection cases, raising the total number in the country to 107.

World Thailand: 5,000 baht aid applications exceed 13 million Registration for 5,000 baht government aid, for people affected by the coronavirus crisis, was opened on March 28 at 6pm via the "เราไม่ทิ้งกัน ดอทคอม" website. Immediately after the registration opened, the website crashed, due to the overwhelming number of applicants.