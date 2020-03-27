Indonesian airlines cut staff due to COVID-19
A number of Indonesian airlines have started laying off employees, including pilots, flight attendants, and technicians, as part of measures to reduce financial losses caused by COVID-19.
The pandemic has hit the Indonesian aviation industry hard, with many airlines being forced to cut both domestic and international flights due to travel bans and restrictions to several countries.
Chairman of the Indonesia National Air Carrier Association (INACA) Denon Prawiratmadja said there has been a sharp decline in the number of air passengers since early March, causing all airlines to cut flight frequency and routes by 50 percent or more.
If the pandemic is getting worse in the coming time, the aviation industry will suffer from heavier losses, even operational termination due to bankruptcy, he said.
During the first three months of this year, as many as 12,703 flights with about 1.67 million passengers had been cancelled, 11,680 of which were domestic./.