World US cancels annual large-scale drill with Philippines The Philippines on March 27 announced the US military has cancelled the large-scale joint exercise dubbed as "Balikatan" between the two countries this year due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Most active volcano in Indonesia erupts again Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted on March 27, spewing a column of ash of up to 5km high, forcing local authorities to issue a flight warning.

World Malaysia announces over 57-bln-USD package to deal with COVID-19 Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyddin Yassin on March 27 announced an economic stimulus package worth 250 billion RM (57.5 billion USD) to deal with negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesian, Singaporean airlines carry out layoffs amid COVID-19 pressures A number of Indonesian airlines have fired their employees ranging from pilots, flight attendants, technicians to other supporting crew amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according the Indonesia National Air Carrier Association (INACA).