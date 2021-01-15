At least seven killed in earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island
At least seven people were killed and hundreds injured at a 6.2-magnitude earthquake which happened on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early on January 15.
Tens of houses collapsed due to the earthquake (Photo: AP)Jakarta (VNA) –
Initial information from the country’s disaster mitigation agency showed that four people had died and 637 others were injured in Majene, while there were three fatalities and two dozen injured in the the neighbouring province of Mamuju.
Thousands had fled their homes to seek safety when the quake hit just after 1 am local time on Friday morning, damaging at least 60 homes, the agency said.
The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The quake was felt strongly for about seven seconds but did not trigger a tsunami warning./.