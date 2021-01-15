World Vietnam backs Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity Vietnam supports Yemen’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN Ambassador Pham Hai Anh told the UN Security Council (UNSC), stressing the importance of promoting and ensuring the meaningful participation of women in the political process.

World Thailand: Migrant workers get pandemic aid from businesses Global brands and small firms are actively providing assistance to migrant workers in Thailand, who are meeting difficulties after a jump in COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian nation.

Business Vietnam to remain at centre of Asian supply chains: EIU Vietnam will remain at the centre of Asian supply chains and one of the most competitive manufacturing locations in the Asia-Pacific region, said analysts at the Economist Intelligence Unit in a report on the country released on January 13.