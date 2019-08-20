On the morning of August 19th, 1945, the Viet Minh forces and the people of Hanoi took control of key offices of the French-backed administration, paving the way for a general uprising to seize power. This unforgettable moment inspired late composer Xuan Oanh to write the immortal song entitled “August 19”.

The song “August 19” has become inseparable from August Revolution celebrations in Vietnam. Part of the lyrics read: “Never forget August 19, the uprising day; happiness shines all around Vietnam; the entire people join hands and vow to sacrifice for a brighter future”.

Xuan Oanh composed the song as he was joining a demonstration on that date in 1945.

Being a juvenile at that time, composer Doan Nho still remembers that historical moment as he joined with streams of people in the demonstration on the morning of August 19, 1945.

August 19 is probably the only song in Vietnam which is named after a specific date. Though simple, the song’s title symbolizes the historical significance of the revolution, demonstrates the optimism and strong spirit of the Vietnamese people.-VNA