World India-Malaysia joint military exercise begins A joint military exercise involving troops of India and Malaysia began on November 29 with an aim to enhance inter-operability in the planning and execution of various operations in the jungle terrain.

World Indonesia restarts multiple-entry visa programme Indonesia has resumed the multiple-entry visa programme that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Philippines lifts tariffs on electric vehicles A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs, according to foreign media.

World Indonesia’s 2023 GDP growth may slow to 4.4%: central bank governor Indonesia's annual economic growth may slow to 4.37% next year, partly due to the impact of domestic monetary tightening, the country's central bank (BI) governor Perry Warjiyo told a parliamentary hearing.