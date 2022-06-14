Automaker VinFast to open over 50 stores in Europe
Automaker VinFast announced its plan to open more than 50 stores in Europe at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS35) in Norway on June 14.
Accordingly, there will be at least 25 VinFast stores in Germany, 20 in France and five in the Netherlands.
The first stores will be built in Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne, Oberhausen and Hamburg of Germany; Paris, Marseille, Nantes, Rennes, Nice, Montpellier, Aix en Provence and Metz of France; and Amsterdam of the Netherlands.
Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup's Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, said: “VinFast is not just here to sell cars. We are here to inspire change and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles for the benefit of the environment.”
At the EVS35, which takes place from June 11-15, VinFast has introduced its smart electric vehicles VF 8 and VF 9 that debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and CES 2022. With the elegance of world-renowned Pininfarina Design crafted into all of VinFast's EVs, the two models will impress and captivate the public. The brand utilised modern design languages to optimise aerodynamics and create comfortable driving experiences while upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment's unique features.
VinFast's VF 8 model (Photo: VNA)Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to study policies to promote the development of the domestic automobile industry, in line with the growing global trend towards electric cars.
The request was to response to the proposal of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).
VAMA said that Vietnam needed to have an automobile industry strategy in line with the growing global trend toward electric cars that contributes to Vietnam’s commitment to net-zero carbon emission at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). It proposed an electric car development programme to be raised together with a roadmap to convert from fossil-fuel cars to electric cars and an action plan to implement COP26 commitments./.