The new immigration system has four doors with automated sensors that scan travel documents, fingerprints and irises, as well as one digital passenger registration desk. All these activities are monitored by a CCTV system.

Over the past three months, the new system has been welcomed by many people passing through the border gate.

The automated entry and exit processing system was installed in early 2019 and came into operation in mid-June. Since then, it has handled more than 42,000 of passengers, accounting for 2.5% of total passengers passing through the border gate.

The introduction of the automated immigration procedure has proved the province’s determination to go digital and catch up with the fourth industrial revolution./.

