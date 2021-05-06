At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2021 Canon Student Chie-Tech, an automation competition for technology students, was launched during an online ceremony in Hanoi on May 6.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Nguyen Minh Triet said the contest targets students in universities, colleges and academies across the north to improve their professional skills and promote the spirit of innovation via making automated products.

The competition will take place from May 7 to December 10 with four rounds. The final round will be held on December 10.

Further information could be found on the website vsds.vn, or www.facebook.com/trungtamVSDS and www.facebook.com/canonchietechcontest.

The organising board will assess products based on four criteria, including creativity, working speed, size and cost.

Candidates with good results will have chances to serve as an intern at or work for Canon Vietnam.

Launched for the first time in 2019, the event drew 67 teams from 15 universities, colleges and academies across the north during its two editions./.