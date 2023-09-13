Automobile sales down 9% in August
Illustrative image (Photo: Toyota Vietnam)Hanoi (VNA) - Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) sold 22,540 vehicles in August, down 9% compared to the previous month, VAMA has reported.
Of the vehicles sold last month, there were 17,335 passenger cars, down 10%; 5,036 commercial vehicles, down 5%; and 169 special-use vehicles, up 14% month-on-month.
This indicates that the automotive market in Vietnam has faced difficulties in maintaining stable sales, especially in the two key segments of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
In terms of vehicle origin, the sales of domestically-assembled and imported completely built-up (CBU) vehicles reached 13,118 units and 9,422 units, down 3% and 15% month-on-month, respectively.
In the first eight months of this year, VAMA members sold a total of 184,554 vehicles of all kinds, down 30% annually, with the sales of passenger cars, commercial and special-use vehicles dropping by 34%, 13%, and 61%, respectively.
Besides VAMA member units, the Vietnamese auto market also includes other automakers such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo, but they do not disclose business results.
Meanwhile, Thanh Cong Group (TC Group) announced its sales of 3,145 units in August, and 35,191 in the Jan – August period.
Based on the sales reports from VAMA and TC Group, 25,685 units were sold in August, lifting the total sales in the first eight months to 219,745 units.
Toyota led the market in August with 3,922 units, up 16.7% from the previous month. It was followed by KIA, Huyndai, Mazda and Ford./.