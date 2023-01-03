Average Tet bonus increase about 10%
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The average salary bonus for Tet is estimated to increase by about 10% compared to the previous Lunar New Year.
Tong Van Lai, Deputy Director of the Labour Relations and Wage Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that all provinces and cities had sent their reports on salary situations this year and plans for Tet bonus for their workers.
Lai said that depending on the production and business results of each business, the bonus levels are kept the same as every year, equivalent to one month's salary.
The average bonus is calculated to increase by about 10%, he added.
State-owned enterprises are expected to give an average bonus of 6.5 million VND (274 USD) per labourer (15% higher than the previous Tet); private enterprises will give an average bonus of 6.6 million VND (278 USD) per labourer (10% higher than the previous Tet); and foreign-invested enterprises will give an average bonus of 7.2 million VND (303 USD) per labourer (9% higher than the previous Tet), he said.
Lai also said most businesses are paying attention to preparing Tet bonuses for their employees.
“There is a big difference between the highest and the lowest Tet bonus,” he said.
Among the enterprises that announced Tet bonus plans, some will pay up to a billion VND per labourer, however, other enterprises announced bonus of only 50,000- 500,000 VND (2-20 USD), he said.
Da Nang city is the locality with the highest Tet bonus of more than 1 billion VND (42,200 USD).
The number is 896 million VND (37,800 USD) in Binh Duong province, 760 million VND (32,000 USD) in HCM City, 535 million VND (22,590 USD) in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, 400 million VND (16,890 USD) in Hanoi, 379 million VND (15,990 USD) in Bac Ninh province, 307 million VND (12,960 USD) in Dong Nai province.
Lai said that the high Tet bonus is mainly in foreign-invested enterprises.
“The highest Tet bonus amount is only given to a few excellent individuals in an enterprise, aiming to recognise their contributions,” he said, adding that when evaluating Tet bonus, it is important to pay attention to the average bonus level to see the overall situation, he said.
Paying attention to salary, Tet bonus
Tran Thi Thanh Ha, Director of the Labour Relations Department under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, said although the labour law does not stipulate that Tet bonus is mandatory, most enterprises have a plan for Tet bonus depending on their situation of production and business.
Ha said the Tet bonus will often be based on negotiations between employees and employers or grassroots trade unions with employers.
Therefore, the confederation has ordered trade unions at all levels, especially grassroots trade unions, to always focus on negotiating salary and bonus for employees, she said.
In the first months of this year, many businesses in the country recruited many workers thanks to high orders. But in the second half of this year, the labour market changed. Then, many businesses have met difficulties, she said.
However, many businesses still try to maintain jobs and prepare Tet bonus for their employees, she said.
Even though the levels might be different among businesses, it is remarkable efforts while the businesses are still facing many difficulties, she said./.