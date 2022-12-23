HCM City: Average Tet bonus surges 45%
HCM City (VNA) - The Tet (New Year) bonus of the upcoming lunar Year of the Cat will average nearly 13 million VND, 45% higher than that last year, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
Based on data from its survey of more than 1,000 businesses operating in the city, the department said the highest bonus reported so far is more than 756 million VND (31,900 USD) by a foreign-invested enterprise, and the lowest, more than 4.8 million VND.
According to deputy director of the department Nguyen Van Lam, as many as 386 enterprises among the respondents said their business faced difficulties due to fewer orders and more difficulties in collecting debts, which forced them to downsize their production.
Apart from the bonus, local enterprises plan other forms like providing free train and bus tickets and gifts for their employees to go home for Tet.
HCM City is home to nearly 249,000 enterprises, generating employment to over 2.8 million labourers./.