Ba Ria – Vung Tau, US city expand cooperation
The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s Phu My township signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Monterey Park city in the US’s California state at a virtual ceremony on March 29.
Per the MoU, the sides agree to work together in economy, trade, investment, logistics, sea port, education, health, human resources development, cultural exchange, sports, and sci-technology. They are committed to establishing a working group to exchange information regarding business opportunities and support projects of Vietnamese and US firms.
In his remarks, Chairman of the Phu My People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tham stated the ties with Monterey Park mark the first time that the township has established official cooperative relations with a foreign locality, promising to open up opportunities for mutual development and exchange in many fields.
He also sent an official invitation to the US city’s delegation of officials and businesses to visit Phu My as soon as possible.
Peter Chan, a member of the Monterey Park City Council, said his city hopes to collaborate with Phu My in the above-said sectors in line with the sides’ strengths.
The council wish to soon host the Phu My delegation in Monterey Park, he added./.