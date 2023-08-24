Ba Ria – Vung Tau works hard on environmental protection, sustainable development
Ba Ria-Vung Tau is resolutely implementing key tasks in environmental protection, towards realising the goal of sustainable economic development in 2023 -2025.
Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) - Ba Ria-Vung Tau is resolutely implementing key tasks in environmental protection, towards realising the goal of sustainable economic development in 2023 -2025.
Environmental protection plays a decisive role in socio-economic development of the locality. Therefore, in recent years, the enforcement of environmental protection laws has been strictly implemented, producing positive outcomes.
The environmental protection has been integrated with the locality’s socio-economic development strategies and plans.
Extensive efforts have been put into communication activities and legal education related to environmental protection in various forms, contributing to raising public awareness of environmental protection.
So far this year, Ba Ria-Vung Tau has paid attention to promoting environmental indicators in key economic sectors, particularly in the industrial and seaport sectors.
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho, in 2020-2025, the locality continues to build a sustainable economic development model based on industry, seaport, tourism, and services.
It focuses on selectively attracting investment projects, especially large-scale, high-tech, environmentally-friendly and less labour-intensive ones.
A view of Cai Mep - Thi Vai port in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province (Photo: bariavungtau.vn)Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Van Hai said as a locality with great potential and advantages in developing the maritime economy, Ba Ria-Vung Tau has concentrated on implementing Resolution No.36-NQ/TW.
The province's maritime and island sectors have made significant strides, including the robust development of service, tourism, and seaport systems. These areas serve as a motivation for the province's socio-economic development.
Developing maritime economy, protecting and ensuring the balance of the marine environment are among the locality's key objectives. For 2023 and the 2023-2025 period, the province has outlined eight focal tasks for environmental protection and management.
It has focused on completing the selection of investors, and putting the solid waste treatment plant project using incineration technology in the Toc Tien solid waste treatment zone into operation.
Attention has been also paid to treating and managing solid wastes in Con Dao district, especially backlog waste in Bai Nhat area.
In 2022 and the first six months of 2023, the province's environmental indicators have all recorded positive results, with 100% of the industrial parks and clusters meeting national standards in wastewater treatment, and all the new construction facilities applied advanced technology or equipped with pollution-reducing devices, and waste treatment facilities meeting environmental standards.
All of the regular industrial solid waste was collected and treated to the national standards. Meanwhile, 100% of hazardous waste and 96% of urban domestic solid waste was collected and treated.
Since 2022, the locality has implemented a pilot project on economic development associated with environmental protection through the “circular economy" model in Con Dao district.
Simultaneously, the locality has reviewed to ensure that all of its industrial parks have concentrated wastewater treatment systems meeting Grade A standards as environmental regulations.
It is committed to decisively relocating and terminating the operation of seafood processing establishments that cause environmental pollution, particularly those lacking wastewater and exhaust gas treatment systems, or those with treatment systems that do not meet current regulations.
Attention has also been paid to classifying domestic solid waste at source in the province, in accordance with legal regulations on waste management.
Local authorities have also taken a series of measures and built roadmaps to address environmental "black spots", and accelerating the shift from landfilling household waste to using incineration, recycling, and power generation technology./.