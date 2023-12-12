Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing tourism
Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is working hard to develop a variety of tourism products, focusing on eco-tourism and beach resort tourism with high-end offerings. This is part of its efforts to make “tourism and urban areas” a pillar of the local economy under planning to 2030.
-
Vung Tau is a tourist city with diverse landscapes, a favourable geographical location, and a mild climate year-round. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Ho Tram is known as a “Sea tourism paradise” in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Paragliding on Vung Tau Beach during “Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week 2023”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Con Dao Island, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is set to become a world-class site for marine, cultural, historic and spiritual tourism. (Photo VNP/VNA)
-
Con Dao Island district is an archipelago of 16 large and small islands in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)