Travel Dong Nai seeks to create breakthroughs in tourism development The tourism sector of the southern province of Dong Nai is focusing efforts on building the image of the province and unique destinations, with three main tourism categories of eco and leisure tourism, culture and spiritual tourism, and agricultural and countryside tourism.

Travel Vietnam’s travel firms move to optimise Japan’s tourism rebound Many travel companies of Vietnam are taking actions to make use of the rebound of tourism in Japan in recent months after the Japanese Government eased entry restrictions.

Destinations Preserving cultural beauty of folk festivals in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Traditional festivals in Ba Ria-Vung Tau bear the cultural influence of all three regions of the North-Central-South, becoming an indispensable part of the community's cultural life here.

Tours Ta Xua: The land above the clouds Ta Xua, a high mountain range locating in the natural border between northern provinces of Son La and Yen Bai, has been known as "Paradise in the Clouds", which hosts forests of ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees, some several hundred years old.