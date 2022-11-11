Ba Ria – Vung Tau – a promised land for investors
Boasting a rosy development of the seaport economy, seafood processing, and tourism, coupled with a constructive administration, the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has been an ideal destination for both domestic and foreign investors.
Bai Sau tourist site in Vung Tau city boasts a huge potential for tourism investment. (Photo: VNA)
Bestowed with long sandy beach with calm crystal blue water, Ba Ria – Vung Tau is a perfect getaway for tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Construction of entertainment and sports complexes along Ho Tram beach are being completed. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Vung Tau city (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Con Dao island (Photo: VNA)
Vung Tau oil and gas service port (Photo: VNA)
Oil and gas production on Vung Tau continental shelf (Photo: VNA)