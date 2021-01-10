Society Flower growers pin hopes on Tet harvest Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and abnormal weather patterns, flower growers in the capital Hanoi still hold high hopes for a bumper harvest for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Mekong Delta ensures water supply Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta in the 2020 – 21 dry season is expected to be higher than average, but not as severe as the last dry season.

Society Red Sunday blood donation campaign to collect 50,000 blood units Organisers expect to collect 50,000 blood units in the Chu Nhat Do 2021 (Red Sunday), a blood donation campaign that will be kicked off officially at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology in in the capital on January 17.

Society HCM City focuses on caring for the needy ahead of Tet HCM City has planned various activities to care for the needy and policy beneficiaries on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.