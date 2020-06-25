Ba Ria-Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.
Inside a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.
Some 270 of these will be quarantined at non-fee facilities, while 196 will attend fee-charging facilities. The remainder, who work for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), will be quarantined once on their ships.
The province earlier welcomed 254 foreign experts, who were sent to fee-charging facilities.
Also in quarantine are 264 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Kuwait and 259 crewmembers of ships that entered Ba Ria-Vung Tau from foreign waters.
Ba Ria-Vung Tau has six quarantine areas, three of which charge for their services./.