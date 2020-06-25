Society HCM City puts street vendors under better management Street vendors will be allowed to use sections of roads and pavements if they receive permission and pay fees for their business activities under a HCM City draft decision on road and pavement management.

Society Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

Society Son La: Man caught with more than 43,000 meth pills A man has been arrested by police of the northern mountainous province of Son La for smuggling 218 packs containing a total of about 43,600 meth pills.

Society 10,000 masks sent to help Vietnamese in Cyprus fight COVID-19 A total of 10,000 face masks gifted by the government of Vietnam have been recently handed over to Vietnamese expats living in Cyprus by Honourary Consul-General to the European country Georgio Christophides.