Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired a meeting of the committee in Hanoi on June 4 to discuss the country’s ongoing pandemic response.



Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said the ministry has set up teams to inspect quarantine work in the provinces of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Quang Ngai, Bac Ninh, and Thai Nguyen, and the quarantining of flight crews at several hotels in Hanoi.



The ministry will shortly enhance its inspection over the quarantining of foreign experts elsewhere around the country.



More than 1,800 experts are now under quarantine and about 2,700 others will arrive in June and July.



The committee asked ministries, agencies, and localities to continue with quarantine measures in accordance with the ministry’s guidelines.



They also discussed the return of Vietnamese expats, investors, technical experts, highly-skilled workers, and corporate executives to the country.



Participants agreed with the ministry’s suggestion of offering exemption of certificates proving negative testing to SARS-CoV-2 for technicians, highly-skilled workers. and investors when they enter Vietnam.



They highlighted the need to perform compulsory 14-day quarantining and taking samples from foreign arrivals for testing.



Army units are responsible for monitoring the quarantining of Lao, Cambodian, and Chinese students at concentrated dormitories.



According to the Health Ministry, Vietnam had reported 328 COVID-19 infections as of June 4, 302 of whom had fully recovered, or 92 percent of the total.



The country also reported its 49th day in succession without community transmission./.