Bac Giang enters major lychee harvest
Caring for early-ripening lychees for export to Japan at a household in Phuc Hoa commune, Tan Yen district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Manual selection of high-quality lychees at the Global Food Import-Export Joint Stock Company in Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Area growing early-ripening lychees for export to Japan in Phuc Hoa commune, Tan Yen district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Giang enters into the main harvest season. (Photo: VNA)
Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang province has been dubbed the “Kingdom of Lychee” as it is home to the largest lychee harvest area in the country. (Photo: VNA)
A farmer in Hong Giang commune, Luc Ngan district harvests lychee fruits that meet Vietgap standards. (Photo: VNA)