Bac Giang enters major lychee harvest

Bac Giang province’s 2022 lychee harvest is estimated at 180,000 tons. Farmers are now entering into the main harvest season, with lychees meeting VietGap and GlobalGap standards selling for up to 35,000 VND (1.5 USD) per kilo.
VNA

  • Caring for early-ripening lychees for export to Japan at a household in Phuc Hoa commune, Tan Yen district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

  • Manual selection of high-quality lychees at the Global Food Import-Export Joint Stock Company in Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

  • Area growing early-ripening lychees for export to Japan in Phuc Hoa commune, Tan Yen district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bac Giang enters into the main harvest season. (Photo: VNA)

  • Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang province has been dubbed the “Kingdom of Lychee” as it is home to the largest lychee harvest area in the country. (Photo: VNA)

  • A farmer in Hong Giang commune, Luc Ngan district harvests lychee fruits that meet Vietgap standards. (Photo: VNA)

