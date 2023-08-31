Bang Giang intensifies measures to handle violations of land use (Photo: baotintuc.vn)

Bac Giang (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang will intensify measures to handle violations of land use in the locality.

The provincial People’s Committee will continue to instruct departments, sector, People’s Committees in districts and town to implement Directive No. 19-CT/TU dated June 11, 2020, and Conclusion No. 120-KL/TU dated August 8, 2021, of the Standing Board of the Bac Giang provincial Party Committee; and to promptly review and take strict measures to deal with heads of local authorities who are not drastic in organising the implementation of measures against violations in land use.

Besides, the province will promote the digitisation, build a database on land, establish a database for management of public land and unused land in order to promptly prevent encroachment, arbitrary change of purpose, and land disputes, step up regulations on administrative violations on land, and take measures to strictly and promptly handle cases of failure or delay in putting land into use, among others.

The committee will focus on directing the review and statistics of shortcomings and issues related to multi-purpose land and land management to report to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Government.

Provincial police will continue to follow the direction of the provincial People's Committee on considering and prosecuting a number of cases of land law violations, especially those of encroachment and arbitrarily changing the purpose of land use.

After 3 years implementing Directive No. 19-CT/TU dated June 11, 2020, and 2 years implementing Conclusion No. 120-KL/TU dated August 8, 2021, of the Standing Board of the Bac Giang provincial Party Committee on strengthening inspection, examination and handling of land violations, land management and handling of violations in land management and use in the province has achieved significant results.

From June 11, 2020, to June 15, 2023, there were 607 cases of land violations in the province, an increase of 164 cases compared to June 2022. The main violations were arbitrarily building houses on agricultural land, and changing the purposes of land use from rice cultivation to perennial crops./.

