Bac Giang master plan towards 2050 ratified
A corner of Bac Giang city (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - By 2030, the northern province of Bac Giang will become an industrial province with the GRDP ranked among 15 leading provinces and cities nationwide.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung signed Decision No. 139/QD-TTg approving the Bac Giang master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.
The plan aims to uphold all potential, advantages, resources and human factors to develop the province fast, comprehensively and sustainably.
By 2050, the province will turn into an industrial province of modern, comprehensive and sustainable development.
The plan heads to sustainable development in line with environmental protection, natural calamity prevention and responding to climate change, which is suitable with the context of international integration and commitments in bilateral and multi-lateral conventions Vietnam has joined.
It also pays attention to ensuring social equality and affairs, focusing on the development of disadvantaged areas as well as distributing, exploiting and using land and natural resources effectively.
In 2019, the province’s GRDP was estimated at 108,925 billion VND, or 4.7 billion USD, up 19 percent./.