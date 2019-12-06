Business Tra fish exports to Russia slump Export revenue of tra fish to the Russian market in the first 10 months of this year fell 31 percent compared to last year to 12.5 million USD, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Sharp drop seen in crude oil exploitation A year-on-year drop of 9.6 percent was seen in crude oil exploitation in November this year to 1 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Largest AEON Mall opens in Hanoi AEON Mall Vietnam Co Ltd on December 5 officially opened its fifth shopping and entertainment complex in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district.

Business Bac Giang farmers cash in on citrus fruit plantation Citrus farmers in the northern province of Bac Giang have been earning high incomes from growing oranges and grapefruit.