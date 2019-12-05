Yen The district provides the market with more than 14 million chickens every year, grossing approximately 1.3-1.5 trillion VND (equivalent to 56- 65 million USD). The industry provides sustainable livelihoods for the locals.

Yen The chickens have crossed the Vietnamese border to penetrate foreign markets. The brand name ‘Ga doi Yen The’ (or Yen The Hill Chickens) has been protected and recognised in Laos, China and Singapore. This type of chicken was named one of ASEAN's best foods in 2013.

Efforts to develop the Yen The chicken brand by the district of the same name and Bac Giang province have paid off, with rising demand from both local and overseas consumers./.

