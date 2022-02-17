Bac Giang moves to promote sale of farm produce on e-commerce platforms
Bac Giang has sold 8,000 tonnes of litchi through e-commerce platforms (Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang will pay attention to developing e-commerce, expanding markets for agricultural products, especially typical ones, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Pham Cong Toan.
In the 2022 – 2025 period, Bac Giang province will step up the dissemination of information to raise awareness about e-commerce for state management officials on e-commerce laws; organise training courses on e-commerce for businesses, cooperatives, and individuals; facilitate the access to technology and digital transformation in production and sale.
Bac Giang has also improved state management capacity in e-commerce, actively built solutions to support the sale of key local agricultural products through digital platforms, and carefully prepare conditions to organise activities to promote litchi consumption in 2022.
In addition, the province has improved its capacity of managing and organising e-commerce activities, fighting against trade frauds and infringement on intellectual property rights and unfair competition; and taken efforts to expand markets and raise consumer confidence in e-commerce, Toan stated.
According to the official, in the time ahead, Bac Giang will also promote e-commerce application to support key export industries, expand sale of key and typical products of the province through the application of new technologies; facilitate digital transformation of businesses by supporting them and cooperatives to join major domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms.
He proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Information and Communications pay attention to assisting the province in promoting the construction and development of information technology and telecommunications infrastructure to well meet e-commerce development requirements; supporting it to connect and cooperate with major platforms to consume its key and typical products; and helping train officials, civil servants, businesses and cooperatives to raise their awareness of laws and commitments to international economic integration on e-commerce.
Visitors at a booth introducing agricultural products (Photo: VNA)In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected traditional business activities, distribution and export of agricultural products of Bac Giang province. Therefore, the sale of agricultural products in general and litchi in particular on e-commerce platforms is considered one of the important and effective solutions.
Bac Giang had a successful litchi crop in terms of output, quality and consumption market. The provincial Department of Industry and Trade took the initiative to establish a distribution channel, sought and expanded the markets through online channels to promote and sell litchi on domestic e-commerce platforms such as: Voso.vn, Postmart.vn, Sendo.vn, San24h.vn, Shopee.vn, Lazada.vn… and international platform Alibaba.com.
As a result, this was the first time that Bac Giang sold more than 8,000 tonnes of litchi on e-commerce platforms, of which more than 8 tonnes were exported to European countries through cross-border ones.
In addition, Bac Giang successfully organised an online conference to promote the sale of orange, pomelo, custard-apple, pork, chicken and other key local products. At this conference, representatives of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the People's Committee of Luc Ngan district and four domestic e-commerce platforms, namely Voso.vn, Postmart.vn, Sendo.vn, and Shopee.vn, signed a cooperation agreement on the sale of these products.
Last year, the department supported 15 businesses and cooperatives in the production and sale of litchi to build an online brand identity set including website, email, Fanpage on Facebook, and landing page.
Stalls introducing and selling the province’s products are established on various e-commerce platforms, namely Voso.vn, Postmart.vn, Sendo.vn, San24h.vn, Shopee.vn, Lazada.vn.
Especially, the Department of Industry and Trade of Bac Giang province has supported a local enterprise to participate in the international e-commerce platform Alibaba.com. It initially has seen visits from customers in countries such as the UK, France, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany./.