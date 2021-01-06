A view of Bac Giang city, the capital of northern Bac Giang province from above. (Photo: bacgiang.gov.vn)

Bac Giang (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang is to improve the efficiency of its industrial extension projects, especially those serving agriculture and rural development, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Tran Quang Tan has said.

Under plans to 2025, the province will promote the development of garment-textile, and footwear industries, with a priority on smart manufacturing and automation, along with agro-forestry-fishery processing, agricultural engineering, and handicraft production.

It will also pay due regard to fundamental industrial sectors that are able to penetrate into global supply chains, apply clean and environmentally-friendly technology, or greatly contribute to exports and State budget collection.

The province will also work to build and roll out industrial extension projects and mobilise social sources for such efforts.

Bac Giang conducted 297 industrial extension projects in the 2016-2020 period with more than 30.7 billion VND (1.33 million USD) from the State budget and 229 billion VND in reciprocal capital.

Vocational training courses were arranged based on projects, which also helped improve packaging and origin tracing for local specialties.

All contributed to the growth of 19.8 percent in the province’s rural industrial production value, reaching 23.4 trillion VND last year, accounting for 11.2 percent of the provincial industrial production, from 9.66 billion VND in 2015./.