Bac Giang province moves to improve young people’s digital skills
In the time ahead, the northern province of Bac Giang will maximise the core role of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) chapters at different levels to promote digital transformation and the implementation of a plan on improving local youths’ digital skills, according to the provincial HCYU Committee.
The committee said its Standing Board identified the improvement of digital skills and the application of scientific, technical, and technological advances as an inclusive and consistent task in HCYU affairs and the youth movement in the 2022 - 2027 tenure.
This is also a key factor helping capitalise on the role of HCYU units in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Vietnam’s integration into the world, it noted.
In the time ahead, Bac Giang will step up communications to raise each HCYU cadre, member, and youngster’s awareness of digital transformation. To do that, it will combine the dissemination of knowledge about digital transformation, digital skills, and the HCYU’s role in digital transformation with activities of the HCYU and the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children Union.
HCYU chapters in the province are set to bring into play their pioneering role in implementing digital transformation solutions, reform their working methodology, improve the organisation capacity, and associate their activities with the performance of local socio-economic development tasks.
The province will continue boosting HCYU members and youngsters’ engagement in giving advice, conducting communications, implementing digital transformation tasks, and assisting local residents to access digital services and online public services, the HCYU Committee noted.
In the time ahead, Bac Giang will increase assistance for selling agricultural products, especially its typical ones, through e-commerce platforms. It will also conduct a survey of local farm produce, products of the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme, and farming households so as to work with relevant agencies to put products up for sale on e-commerce platforms.
The committee went on to say that communications will also be enhanced to encourage cashless payment among the HCYU members, youngsters, and residents.
Digital technology will be further applied at historical and cultural relic sites as well as tourist attractions so that the application will be completed at three special national historical relic sites in the province this year, the committee noted.
In the first half of 2022, the Standing Board of the provincial HCYU Committee coordinated with the provincial Department of Information and Communications and district-level People’s Committees to set up community-based digital technology groups with the participation of young people. It also opened training courses on digital skills for members and youngsters.
So far, 209 groups at the communal level and 1,891 others in villages have been formed with 9,950 members. The establishment of those groups was inspired by the community-based anti-COVID-19 groups, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Gia Phong.
In addition, the Standing Board signed a cooperation agreement with the Bac Giang branch of the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank to promote cashless payment. It also inked a plan with the HCYU Committee of the Vietnam Post Corporation to facilitate the sale of lychee and other agricultural specialties on the firm’s e-commerce platform.
The provincial HCYU Committee worked with the province’s centre for employment services to organise two online job fairs for young people, especially those made jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, nearly 1,000 youngsters were connected with employers at those fairs.
In particular, the committee finished the digitalisation of the special national relic sites of Vinh Nghiem Pagoda and the Xuong Giang Victory venue to help popularise local tourism online./.