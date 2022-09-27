Society French Community of Belgium wishes to partner with Vietnam in French teaching for tour guides The French Community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles), with its expertise and experience in education and training, wishes to focus on collaborating with Vietnamese partners and universities in teaching French language serving tourism activities - a promising cooperation area, sadi Prime Minister of the community Pierre-Yves Jeholet.

Society Hanoi welcomes Vietnam Day of Older Persons A mass outdoor physical exercise programme for the elderly was held recently in Hanoi in response to Vietnam Day for Older Persons (October 1) and Month of Vietnamese Elderly.

Society Rice aid to be delivered to the needy in Soc Trang, Nghe An Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on September 26 signed a decision to supply rice from the national reserves for southern Soc Trang and central Nghe An provinces to assist needy people in the between-crop period of 2022.

Society Farmers encouraged to engage in sustainable forest, farm production Small-scale farmers provide an estimated one third of global food output but are facing increasing fiercely climate conditions such as droughts, storms and floods, necessitating measures to boost sustainable development to cope with climate change, experts said at an international conference opened in Hanoi last week.